Samsung Announces HDR10 + Gaming with VRR and Low Latency Source Tone Mapping | Xbox one

We have been covering the arrival of Dolby Vision Gaming on Xbox consoles very extensively lately. In our complete file, you can also find all the information you need to understand the interest of this format, but also all the problems currently encountered by various players in the TV sector.

On October 26, it was the HDR10 +, an open-source competitor of Dolby Vision, which was talked about through Samsung, which unveiled the HDR 10+ Gaming.

What is HDR10 +?

Like Dolby Vision, HDR10 + is a dynamic HDR solution. Its goal is therefore to optimize the reproduction of HDR content with scene after scene management of the brightness. It differs from HDR10 which actually uses the same setting for all content (film, series, etc.).

If Samsung televisions are not Dolby Vision compatible, it is because the brand is the source of HDR10 +.

HDR10 + Gaming in detail

It was during its SDC 2021 conference put forward by our colleagues from FlatpanelsHD that the Korean lifted the veil on HDR10 + Gaming which is based on 3 pillars. The first is the VRR which will be supported and will correct a signal up to 120Hz.

The second is the automated HDR calibration which seems to rely on the HGIG that we have already developed at length in our complete file. The purpose of this is to automate HDR settings in games by allowing the TV, your console as well as the various compatible titles to communicate with each other to avoid the user having to do it manually.





When the game receives the physical attributes of the screen, it automatically optimizes the HDR10 + video output for the screen in question without the user having to do it manually.

Finally, “Low Latency Source Tone Mapping” ensures that there is no additional latency when using HDR10 + in game.

One of our goals when we designed the HDR10 + Gaming expansion was to get the extra latency to be zero. Thus, for both cloud gaming and local machines, we have separately developed zero latency architectures for our HDR10 + tone mapping processes.

HDR10 + Gaming: for whom and for when?

Currently, we simply know that the first HDR10 + gaming compatible televisions are scheduled for 2022. On the console side, nothing has yet been announced for Microsoft which seems to be betting on its partnership with Dolby for Dolby Vision or Sony which does not support HDR10 + on its televisions.

It is not impossible that the first games to take advantage of these new capabilities will be those that will be available in the cloud gaming offer also unveiled by Samsung at the end of October. It will allow you to play directly from the manufacturer’s televisions. To be continued.