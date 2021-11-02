Samuel Étienne banned from Twitch: what happened?

For having broadcast live content deemed inappropriate, the platform temporarily blocked Samuel Étienne’s channel. The journalist denounces a lack of discernment.

“A rule, to be fair, must be applied intelligently. This is how journalist Samuel Étienne commented on his eviction from the online streaming platform Twitch on November 1. “This was not the case here. I regret it ”continued on his Twitter account the one who has presented for several months a press review made up of newspaper readings.

Inappropriate content

It is within the framework of this activity that the platform made this decision. During his daily review, Friday, October 29, Samuel Étienne indirectly showed a photo representing the buttocks of an actress. Twitch has deemed this content inappropriate because it violates its nudity guidelines.

We speak well of the Parisian, not of Playboy

The journalist from France Télévisions explained in detail the context of the appearance of the photo in a long message on Twitter. “I review the morning papers, as usual, including Le Parisien. In particular a feature article, serious, documented, intelligent, cultivated, on the evolution of the representation of sex on French television, from its creation to the present day. Among the photos in this article (we are talking about the Parisian, not the Playboy, I remind you), a screenshot of a 1961 film, “The execution”, where we can see the buttocks of an actress. Scandal at the time! “.

WHY I’M BAN 3 DAYS OF TWITCH

(and why this decision lacks judgment)

THREAD

1- Last Friday, as part of my daily press review # LaMatinéeEstTienne, I review the morning papers, as usual, including the newspaper Le Parisien … pic.twitter.com/Wd7TYzjKoP – Samuel Etienne (@SamuelEtienne) November 1, 2021

A temporary ban

The questions for a champion facilitator was relatively bitter about the decision preventing him from “honoring an important project” on Twitch. “We went back to 1961. Twitch is an American company and its rule applies here. Recalling the recent censorship by the social networks of great painters, who had confused them with pornography. “

The ban of the streamer who had claimed more than 200,000 subscribers until then is only temporary, only three days. This did not prevent Samuel Étienne from denouncing a “lack of discernment”, before making a new appointment with his audience on Friday, November 5.