    Samuel Etienne, temporarily banned from the platform, gives a rant

    A rant in a long thread! Samuel Etienne announced Monday on Twitter that he had been temporarily banned from Twitch because of a photo deemed explicit by the American platform. Strict application of Twitch’s rules, which he strongly criticized.

    As part of his daily press review on Twitch, Samuel Etienne shared on Friday an article on the representation of sex on French television, which appeared in the columns of the Parisian. “Among the photos in this article (we are talking about Parisian, no Playboy, remember), a screenshot from a 1961 movie, Execution, where you can see the buttocks of an actress. Scandal at the time! Which will lead to the birth of the famous “white square” “, explains Samuel Etienne.

    “So we came back to 1961”

    “We limit content that involves nudity or is sexual in nature,” Twitch says in Community Guidelines.

    This photo therefore led to the ban for three days of the host of Questions for a champion of the platform. “We therefore returned to 1961”, laments Samuel Etienne, recalling “the recent censorship by the social networks of great painters, who had confused them with pornography. “And to conclude:” A rule, to be fair, must be applied intelligently. This was not the case here. I regret. But I’ll be happy to see you on Friday. “


