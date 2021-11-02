Scam: the Squid Game crypto never existed and its creators left with the cash

No, the Squid Game cryptocurrency was nothing real. Unfortunately, it was a scam that allowed its authors to collect several million dollars before leaving with the grisbi.

A claimed partnership with Netflix; a boss who worked five years for the world leader in SVoD; a marketing director who had a career at Amazon behind him: everything was thought to give credit to the cryptocurrency based on the success of Squid Game, South Korean series that has become a global phenomenon.

Except that the namesake crypto turned out to be a real scam allowing its brains to collect money before running away with it without leaving a trace. Indeed, none of its supposed creators had a real existence and the Pancake Swap service, used to invest in crypto, did not allow its “coins” to be resold. The platform simply ended up closing, curtain …





Several million dollars stolen

We do not know exactly how much money the people responsible for this scam were able to raise, but it is clear that many Internet users will be at their expense, even though the fake platform set up for the occasion has remained only a few time online. Carried by a few articles in the press, the crypto Squid Game had a few hours of glory and saw its price explode to $ 2,400 on November 1, 2021. Specialized sites estimate the loot at $ 3.5 million.

Our colleagues from Numerama had put their finger on the problems related to this virtual currency on October 29, alerted by a red banner appeared on the CoinMarketCap site informing of problems with the resale concerning this crypto.

Meanwhile, Netflix has barely had time to let the press know that it has no connection with the authors of this nefarious initiative. No doubt the SVoD platform was quick to put its lawyers on the spot, which perhaps pushed the crooks to disappear quickly with their earnings. Anyway, none of the internet users who have invested in the Squid Game cryptocurrency have been able to derive any benefit from it.