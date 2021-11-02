Sega and Microsoft announce strategic cloud alliance

Sega Corporation and Microsoft Corporation have reached an agreement in principle for a strategic alliance whereby Sega can leverage Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform to produce world-class games in a next-generation development environment . This is to serve an initiative that Sega presents since last spring under the name of “Super Game”. Nothing concrete is expected on the market before the 2025-2026 horizon, Sega’s intentions remain vague but the publisher shares a few keywords like “global”, “online”, “community”, and “use of Licence”. To help it in its ambitions and be sure to stay as close as possible to technological developments, Sega has reached an agreement with Microsoft on the basis of mutual B2B cooperation.

By the language used, this “strategic alliance“around cloud technology is reminiscent of the one that Microsoft had already signed with Sony in the spring of 2019, without knowing whether this has led to anything concrete since. Microsoft had in any case already offered its services to Sega by hosting the western version of Phantasy Star Online 2 and Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis on Azure. With the strange consequence that these online games only exist on Xbox and PC at home while they run in Japan on all platforms … except those of Microsoft.





The Super Game initiative as presented to shareholders last spring.

“We are very pleased to announce today that we are considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft to help develop Sega’s new Super Game initiative as well as to build a next-generation game development environment. By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to advance the development of our games so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans around the world. In this regard, we want to build an alliance that utilizes both Sega’s powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft’s cutting-edge development technology and environment.“comments Yukio Sugino, President and COO of Sega Corporation.

“Sega has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a great partner over the years. We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft’s cloud technologies. Together we will reimagine the way games are built, hosted and operated, with the goal of adding more value to gamers and Sega.“adds Sarah Bond, vice president at Microsoft Corporation.