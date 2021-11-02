Serge Lama says what he REALLY thinks of Jenifer’s performance on one of his titles, at the 20 years of Star Ac ‘!

“Dear Jenifer, your performance of ‘From Adventures to Adventures’ for the 20th anniversary of ‘Star Academy’ was magnificent. You took out all your guts. Little Jenifer has become BIG Jenifer. Thank you. Serge”, he tweeted a few hours after discovering the show.

It is this Saturday, October 30, 2021 that the show the 20 years of Star Academy was broadcast on TF1. A highlight followed by more than 4 million viewers.

The candidates of seasons 1 and 5 were also honored during this first bonus. Two more arrive … to the delight of fans of the famous tele-hook.





In addition to giving voice, the emblematic personalities who have marked the history of Star Academy were able to share their best anecdotes and memories on set, surrounded by the teachers of the time and the director of the castle, Alexia Laroche-Joubert.

One thing is certain, Jenifer was able to seduce the public and Serge Lama therefore who insisted on making this sublime statement by entering his Twitter account. Twitter account on which he shared, earlier, his passage on the set of Vivement Dimanche.

