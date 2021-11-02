Several dead in attack on hospital in Kabul

Since coming to power on August 15, the Taliban have faced a wave of attacks by the Islamic State group. – / AFP

At least 19 people were killed and 50 injured on Tuesday, November 2, in an attack on the military hospital in Kabul, according to a report given by an official at the health ministry. The facility, which can accommodate up to 400 patients, is the largest military hospital in the country. This attack comes amid growing violence between the Taliban and the rival jihadist group of the Islamic State (IS); it has not been claimed.

According to an official in the Taliban government, “The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle who blew himself up at the entrance to the hospital” and by assailants who managed to enter the hospital before being shot dead by Taliban fighters who arrived on the scene.

“Nineteen bodies and around 50 wounded were taken to city hospitals”the official said on condition of anonymity after the double explosion, followed by gunfire, which targeted the Sardar Mohammed Daoud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital. The Italian non-governmental organization Emergency, which operates another hospital in Kabul, said on Twitter welcoming nine people injured in the attack.

“According to our initial information, an explosion occurred at the door of the military hospital and a second near the hospital”, detailed a Taliban official. The first explosion was heard near the military hospital at around 1 p.m. (9:30 a.m. KST). It was followed by gunfire, then a second explosion and more shots, according to several journalists on the spot.





The hospital is the one where the Minister of Defense, Mohammad Yaqoub, son of Mullah Omar (founder of the Taliban), made his first public appearance on Wednesday, notably to ask Afghan businessmen to invest in hospitals.

Wave of attacks

Since coming to power on August 15, the Taliban, who have made the return to security in the country their priority after twenty years of war, have faced a wave of attacks carried out by ISIS.

Its local branch, the Islamic State in Khorassan (EI-K), rival and main opponent of the ruling Islamist movement, has targeted both the Taliban and the Afghan Shiite minority in recent weeks. In recent days, a series of killings, presented by the local press as reprisals between Taliban and ISIS fighters, have been observed, particularly in the province of Nangarhar, located east of Kabul and known for be a stronghold of IS-K.

The last attack in the Afghan capital dates back to October 3. At least five people were killed in an explosion near the Id Gah mosque in Kabul in an attack claimed by ISIS.

The same military hospital had already been the subject of an attack in March 2017 by assailants dressed as medical personnel, a bloody six-hour shootout inside the building also claimed by ISIS, which left 50 dead according to the official report, more than double according to security sources.

