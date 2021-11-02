“She would prefer that I be vigorous but …”: Patrice Laffont very cash on his complicated sex life

Former presenter of Fort Boyard and Pyramide on France 2, Patrice Laffont, now 82 years old, spoke about his complicated sex life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the show L’Instant de Luxe on Télé Star Play .

Now retired, Patrice Laffont was one of the emblematic figures of the French audiovisual landscape in the 80s and 90s. The host notably presented cult shows such as Fort Boyard and Pyramid on France 2. Now 82 years old, the one who has also produced numerous programs has away from television sets since leaving Do not touch My TV, where he was briefly a columnist. Guest of the show The Luxury Moment Tuesday, November 2, 2021 on Star Play TV, Patrice Laffont unveiled the real reasons for his departure of the program presented by Cyril Hanouna on C8.

“I made a rookie mistake. During the breaks, we remove the microphone, well I forgot to remove the microphone, and I swung on the production of the show. I thought it was quite poorly produced at the time and suddenly, it did not please everyone. It buried me a bit. But it does not matter, i have never made so much money with the few shows I did!“, underlined the former host. During his stint on the Jordan de Luxe show, Patrice Laffont also confided in his sex life, by revealing in particular not to make love anymore.

Patrice Laffont about his lack of sexuality: “It gives me time to read books”

“At 82, sexually it’s very complicated! Viagra is no longer useful. I don’t make love anymore, I don’t care. It doesn’t complex me at all, it gives me time to read books. My current wife, I’m sure she would prefer me to be vigorous, but there are little subterfuge, little foreplay. But we’re not going to talk ass!“, said the former producer, who has received 3,500 euros per month since he retired. “I never had any money! I have a very small pension of 3,500 euros per month, I couldn’t get out of it. I might die in the street. Me, I need 10,000 bullets per me to hold!“, underlined Patrice Laffont.

