Simeone still doesn’t plan to shake Klopp’s hand

On the eve of the meeting between Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid, the coach of the Spanish club Diego Simeone said in a press conference that he did not intend to shake hands with the German. The Argentine coach said he didn’t like “hypocrisy”.

This Wednesday (at 9 p.m.), Liverpool has the opportunity by beating Atlético de Madrid to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Runner-up to the Reds, the Spaniards remain on a 3-2 defeat against the English. The fourth in La Liga must collect points not to see FC Porto (4 points) go ahead in the standings.

One day before this shock, Diego Simeone announced at a press conference that he did not intend to shake hands with Jürgen Klopp. Like in the first leg, then. “I know it’s the rule in England and it’s part of fair play, but I don’t like the hypocrisy that may imply,” he explained.





The Argentine coach had already expressed the reasons for this choice, when he snubbed the German technician after the first confrontation: “I never shake hands after a match, because I don’t like it. It is not healthy, neither for the one who wins, nor for the one who loses. That’s how I see it “.

Klopp: “I want to shake his hand”

This attitude, Jürgen Klopp declared that he was not a fan of it. In the first leg, the Liverpool coach had put this refusal on the part of Simeone on the brink of defeat: “He was obviously angry, not against me but against the game. There is nothing else” .

In conclusion, he had expressed the wish to be able to shake hands with his counterpart: “The situation is clear. I want to shake his hand. His reaction, like mine, has not been very cool. Next time we are here. we’ll see, we’ll shake hands. It’s nothing. ” Given what the Argentine said, Klopp’s wish is unlikely to come true.