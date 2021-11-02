Simeone welcomes the return of the “Griezmann of always”!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

After two consecutive draws Real Sociedad (2-2) and Levante (2-2), Atlético Madrid found their way back to victory by dominating Sevilla Betis (3-0) at Wanda Metropolitano. After the meeting, Diego Simeone showed his satisfaction, according to comments relayed by The team :

“It was the game where we were the most consistent, for sure. We controlled the game, we played the game we wanted, as a team. We were missing Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar, two of the important players of recent seasons. So we had to compensate with the attackers, and by making a greater collective effort. “

“we have found the old Griezmann”

“El Cholo” then paid tribute to Antoine Griezmann’s performance: “The only way out is to work, work, and run, run. If you don’t run, it will be very difficult … If we watch his game today, yes, we have found the Griezmann of always. He worked for the team, ran, created goal situations. That’s what we were thinking when we thought of bringing him back. A good point for Antoine Griezmann before the trip to Liverpool, Wednesday (9 p.m.), in the Champions League.



