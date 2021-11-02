Simon Castaldi seriously injured and hospitalized in emergency, he explains everything

A few hours ago, Simon Castaldi worried his fans who follow him diligently with an Instagram story where he was leaving for emergencies! Simon Castaldi, who mercilessly mocked Bastos after his breakup with Vivi of the Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6 had so far given no explanation for his departure for the hospital, and he has just spoken in this video that the writing of melty invites you to discover without further delay above. It seems Adixia is partly responsible for what happened to her, and she was very scared for her boyfriend …





In this video from his Instagram story, the candidate discovered in The Princes and Princesses of Love 4 says that it all started after receiving his packages, and one of them was particularly difficult to open. Simon Castaldi then used a kitchen knife to recover what was inside, and that’s when he stuck the knife between his thumb and his ‘index… A particularly bloody and traumatic scene which terrified the couple extremely!

The son of Benjamin Castaldi thus reveals that he was losing a lot of blood, and that he was lucky to be able to ask for help from his neighbor who warned the firefighters. After going to the emergency room, Simon escaped stitches and now has his hand bandaged.… The candidate was very scared and felt bad while going to the hospital! Finally, the young man takes the opportunity to thank those who worried about him and sent him messages. More fear than harm …