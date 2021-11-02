Sodexo, Ubisoft, Elior, Logitech, Glencore, Erytech Pharma, Exxon Mobil …

Senior Analyst 378 Follow on A great lover of gold, frightened by petroleum questions, enthusiastic about rare metals and unconditional in copper, Jordan Dufee is unsurprisingly the commodities specialist on ZoneBourse.

Expert in our technical and fundamental investment processes, a true Swiss army knife of the team, he puts his vast financial culture at your disposal.



Every morning, before the opening of the European markets, find a selection of recommendations from analysts covering the main markets of the old continent. The list only includes companies that have been subject to a change in notice or course target, or re-tracked. It is likely to be updated during the session. This information helps to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment in a company. ABB: Goldman Sachs maintains its buying advice and raises its target from 48 to 51 CHF.

BNP Paribas: Goldman Sachs is still buying and is adjusting its target from 74 to 75 EUR.

Elior Group: Goldman Sachs goes from buy to neutral with a target of 7.70 EUR.

Exclusive Networks: JP Morgan begins monitoring with a neutral opinion and a target of 22 EUR.

Exxon Mobil: Goldman Sachs remains long and adjusts its target from $ 70 to $ 71.

Erytech Pharma: Jefferies downgrades its recommendation to “keep” and significantly lowers its target from 19 to 2.80 EUR.

Glencore: Credit Suisse increases revises its target upwards from 3.45 to 3.70 GBP.

Logitech: UBS, which is neutral, lowers its price target from 110 to 81 CHF.

Sodexo: Goldman Sachs is no longer a seller and adopts a buy opinion, the price target goes from 76 to 105 EUR.

Stanley Black & Decker: Bank of America moves on to sell with a target price cut from $ 230 to $ 170.

Swiss RE: CFRA is buying and is adjusting its target from 97 to 100 CHF.

Ubisoft: CFRA goes from "buy" to "keep" and lowers its price target from 70 to 50 EUR.