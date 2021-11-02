Sophie Davant, her impossible love affair with Stéphane: “I was very in love”

The loves of youth are often the most memorable. And that, Sophie Davant knows something about it … Guests on the airwaves of Europe 1, in the show Tell me what you sing, Sunday October 31, 2021, the host ofCase Concluded confided in a tender memory.

In front of Didier Barbelivien, Sophie Davant made a funny confession to him: that of having systematically experienced feelings of love for his teachers. In this regard, the mother of Nicolas (27) and Valentine (25) remembered a story in particular, that of one of his former teachers. “His name was Stéphane“, she had indicated with a smile on her lips. And to continue:”I was very in love with my history teacher. The very impossible thing!“





She is in a relationship

Regarding her love affairs, the 58-year-old host has always made sure not to talk too much about it in the media. After having been married to journalist Pierre Sled for nearly twenty years (between 1991 to 2012), then to writer Erik Orsenna in 2013, Sophie Davant recently revealed that she had found love again. Present on July 17, in The Great Blooper of the summer, on TF1, the flagship host of France 2 spoke of her book All that binds us (Albin Michel editions). A book in which she tackled different themes of her life including love.

Even if Sophie Davant had assured that she had not had many romantic stories during her life, Christophe Beaugrand then set out to find a new lover for her: “Tonight, there are still two handsome boys. You never know, if you’re still looking for love …“A remark to which Sophie Davant reacted quickly by announcing publicly that she was no longer single.”Well no, precisely. That’s it !“, she had let go.