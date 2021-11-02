Spain: two dead after a shooting between rival families who came to the cemetery for All Saints’ Day

Around 10 a.m. this Monday, Torrent cemetery in Horta Oest, not far from Valencia in Spain. It all starts with a scene of meditation as there may have been millions across Europe on this All Saints weekend. Except that the peace and quiet of this moment will very quickly degenerate when two families present, belonging a priori to rival gangs, will cross in an alley of the cemetery.

According to the local newspaper Les Provincias, these are four members of the “Bocanegra” clan and four others from the “Marco” clan. Two families from the same neighborhood who are used to different violent events and are suspected of several shootings. Quickly, after incendiary glances, insults rained down between the two quartets.

Then blows were reportedly exchanged before a man pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The whole, always under the eyes of the local newspaper, of the children of the victims whom the mothers tried, somehow, to remove. Panic invades the rather busy cemetery on this particular day.



Regular shootings since 2016

A nearby police patrol was alerted by the gunfire and rushed to the scene to provide first aid, to no avail. A 45-year-old man, apparently the father of one of the families, died after being shot several times. His 20-year-old son was also injured, but in the leg. He can be taken care of and evacuated by the emergency services to the hospital. It would be a personality known to the gypsy community, according to the Catalan daily El Punt Avui.

The four members suspected of being responsible for the beating fled in a van. Traces of blood from one of the members, visibly affected, led investigators to the location where this vehicle was parked.

But unfortunately, this shooting will be a collateral victim. A 79-year-old man, totally alien to the brawl, whom the police initially believed to be the victim of a heart attack, is also found dead because of a stray bullet. A large number of police officers were deployed to secure the area including the neighborhood from which at least one of the families comes, located a few tens of meters away.