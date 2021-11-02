More

    Spectator seriously injured in the wrist by Anthony Lopes’ clearance in the stands after the match

    The candle swung Saturday night by Anthony Lopes, after the final whistle of this OL-RC Lens (2-1), was at the height of the Lyon relief. Namely very high in the sky of Décines, in the direction of the east stand of an OL Park with more than 50,000 spectators. One of them was the fish of the evening, since he was injured while taking the ball with his hand.

    Photographer and artistic director very followed on social networks, Thomas Serer, who lives in Lyon while supporting OM, recounted his misadventure on his Twitter account. “The ball literally fell on me and I hit it with my hand to protect my girlfriend,” he explains. My wrist broke in the shock. “

    Transported to the emergency room on Saturday evening, the one who had carried out the photo shoot for OL’s third jersey this season came out with a plaster cast at 7 a.m. on Sunday. He then underwent surgery on Monday morning. Due to his serious wrist injury, he will not be able to resume his work as a photographer before January 2022. According to the Olympique et Lyonnais site, OL made contact with the unlikely victim of the weekend.


