Steam Deck: A conference announced for Valve’s “PC Switch”, new details soon?

While the first buyers of the Steam Deck should receive their copy as early as next month, Valve is launching its own video format, the first issue of which will of course be dedicated to its portable console, a sort of PC Switch. What can we expect from it? We explain to you.

A month before the Steam Deck arrives, Valve warms up the engine. The firm has just announced its first conference Steamworks dedicated to its portable console, which will air on November 12 on the platform of the same name (but not on YouTube / Twitch). Speaking is not intended to be addressed to the general public. On its official website, Valve specifies that only Steamworks partners will be able to participate, that is to say people who already deliver games and software on Steam. Obviously, the event will not hold any special surprises, being primarily addressed to creators of content. “We will share with you detailed information and best practices that will allow you to offer an optimal experience for your games (you, the Steam partners, note) on Steam Deck” explains the company. All in the presence of the team that created the portable console. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any interesting information. A program is already available:

Here are some of the topics we will cover (during the Steamworks of the Steam Deck, editor’s note): Steam Deck Hardware;

Development without kit;

Steam on Steam Deck;

Compatibility with Proton;

Steam Input;

Steam Deck Verified;

Detailed APU Discovery with AMD

Steam Deck in the starting blocks

A meeting that makes sense, as the first buyers of the Steam Deck will receive their copy next month: In recent weeks, many developers have already received a model of the portable console from Valve, extolling the merits of a machine that promises to be a real pocket gaming PC, on Twitter. Even Phil Spencer, boss of Xbox, went there with his little comment: “After having had it for a week, I can say it’s a really neat device. Games with me wherever I go, the screen size (7 inches, editor’s note) and the controls are great (…) Congratulations to the Steam Deck team ”. With a few exceptions, the entire Steam catalog (and beyond) should be compatible.





When we say “pocket gaming PC”, it literally is. As a reminder, despite a home operating system, Steam Deck will perform all the tasks of a classic computer (go to the desktop, use a browser, download any launcher in order to run games), thanks to Proton, a compatibility layer that makes Windows games usable on Linux, on which the Steam OS is built. In docked mode, the portable console becomes a real computer. Compatibility with Windows 11 should even be possible, although this depends on a chip built into the device itself. The presence of AMD, behind much of the Steam Deck hardware, during the show could tell us more.

The other points of the event will undoubtedly allow the Steam partners to have in mind the configuration of the Steam Deck. The console will be available in three models, 64 GB for 419 euros, 256 GB for 549 € and 512 GB for 679 €. Two more expensive versions but which have an NVMe SSD, very fast internal memories that equip the latest generation consoles. All with an AMD RDNA 2 graphics card (also very fast architecture) and an AMD Zen 2 processor. Equipment powerful enough to run recent AAAs without going below the 800p / 30 fps bar, as Valve claims. But depending on the games, the Steam Deck can of course go beyond that. The company also conducts manual tracking, Deck Verified, to target all compatible games and those that will not.