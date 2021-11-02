Stéphan already has FC Nantes in his sights

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the 10 biggest sales of the Canaries

RC Strasbourg is starting to become one of the nice surprises of the season. Yesterday, Julien Stéphan’s men made the powder speak again by demolishing FC Lorient (4-0). The former Stade Rennais coach can relish.

“It was a very good game, and it’s a very good result. It is certainly a benchmark match for us, he said at a press conference. We floated about ten minutes in the first half, there was this minute of floating with a face-to-face with Moffi … Then, we had collective quality, intensity. It’s interesting. In addition, we had a great communion with the public, everyone had a lot of fun. “

The coach of RC Strasbourg now wants to give his players a little respite before switching to the perilous trip to La Beaujoire on Sunday (3 p.m.) against FC Nantes which is almost full at home this season. “We put the Lorient team in difficulty, we had fast and high balls, we had variety … But now it’s only a match and a victory. We are going to savor it but on Tuesday we will get back to work and prepare for the trip to Nantes, ”he concluded.

