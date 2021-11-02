“Still shocked”, Khazri returns to his anthology goal in Metz

His extraordinary lob of 68m during Saint-Etienne-Metz, Saturday in Ligue 1 (1-1), marked the spirits. Guest of Rothen ignites on RMC, Wahbi Khazri returned to his inspiration of madness in Saint-Symphorien.

The rigidity of the League did not allow its masterpiece to go around the world. But everyone who has seen him agrees: Wahbi Khazri scored one of the most beautiful goals of the year on Saturday, a sublime 68-meter lob, to draw Saint-Étienne against Metz in Ligue 1 (1-1). In Rothen ignites on RMC, the Tunisian striker returned this Monday on this stroke of genius, from which he has still not fully recovered.

“I like to try things that are out of the ordinary”

“There is a corner for Metz and we know that Alexandre Oukidja (their goalkeeper) raises very quickly, he says. ball, I see that the Metz block is in place and I really have zero solutions. I don’t want us to be countered. I see that the goalkeeper is really high and that’s the best solution … say the worst if I miss it, we do not get caught against it. After that, it takes a lot of success for it to go to the bottom without problems. “





“I was talking about it yesterday (Sunday) with my wife and we were still shocked, he revealed with a smile. I like to try gestures that are out of the ordinary. Those that go outside and finish 40 meters from the goal that also happens to me. But I would have preferred him to bring the three points to the team, I am basically a player who thinks more about the team. “

“We are missing a bit of success”

Despite his magnificent goal, Khazri could not lead ASSE to victory. Red lantern of Ligue 1, the Greens have still not won a single game this season. “We have a group that gives up nothing, who gives everything, assured the goalscorer of the Greens. We do not do everything well, otherwise we would not be in this place … But in the matches it’s not so bad, technically also, we are missing a bit of success. “

If he did not pour out too much on the question, the former Bastiais also regretted that his feat could not be broadcast immediately on social networks. “It would have been cool to promote this goal, which is good for me, for Ligue 1 and which highlights the players who make it up,” he said, joining Jérôme Rothen’s opinion on the issue.