Stocks should mark time as Fed waits



THE ACTIONS SHOULD MARGIN WAITING FOR THE FED

by Laetitia Volga

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected to drop slightly on Tuesday at the opening, with caution regaining the upper hand on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s decisions.

According to the first indications available, the Parisian CAC 40 could lose 0.19% at the opening. Futures are reporting a decline of 0.2% for the Dax in Frankfurt, 0.17% for the FTSE in London and 0.23% for the EuroStoxx 50.

The Stoxx 600 posted a new all-time high on Monday to kick off November, still buoyed by optimism about corporate results.

But a certain nervousness should dictate the trend in Europe and on Wall Street while awaiting the conclusions Wednesday in the evening of two days of debates of the monetary policy committee of the Fed.

While investors widely expect an announcement to cut back on the Fed’s monthly asset purchase program, they will carefully study the wording of the press release and the statements by its chairman, Jerome Powell, on rates. interests.

“We expect the committee to say that the Fed is ready to act decisively if inflation does not approach target levels at the end of tapering, but that it still expects Prices decline as supply constraints ease. We believe investors will see this as a step forward in the likely timing of the Fed’s rate hikes, “said Steve Englander at Standard Chartered.

In addition to this key meeting, the markets will also follow the announcements of the Bank of England (Thursday) and the monthly US employment report (Friday) during the week. In the meantime, the final results of IHS Markit’s PMI surveys in Europe for the manufacturing sector will be released in the morning.

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange ended higher on Monday with closing records for its three major indices, supported by gains from the energy sector and Tesla, pending the Fed’s monetary policy release. [.NFR]





The Dow Jones index gained 0.26% to 35,913.84 points, the S & P-500 gained 0.18% to 4,613.67 points and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.63% to 15,595.92 points.

Tesla climbed 8.5%, continuing its momentum since the automaker’s market value crossed the $ 1,000 billion mark last week.

Futures are currently suggesting an opening down 0.1% to 0.2%.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei ended down 0.43% after hitting a one-month high the day before in reaction to the Prime Minister’s party victory in the legislative elections.

In China, the CSI 300 fell by 1.49% and the Shanghai Composite Index by 1.54%, penalized by the decline in the finance and consumer sectors although the government has pledged to provide more support for companies consumer service sectors.

CHANGES / RATES

The “dollar index”, which measures the evolution of the US currency against a basket of benchmark currencies, is stable and the euro is trading at 1.1601 dollars.

The Australian dollar fell 0.5% against its US counterpart after the RBA, Australia’s central bank, dampened investors’ hopes for a more restrictive stance following its monetary policy meeting.

The RBA, which kept its key rate at 0.1%, stressed that inflation was still too low even if it removed, in its statement, the reference to the fact that the rates will not be raised before 2024, this which suggests a rate hike sooner than expected.

“The market was expecting a lot more. The removal of the reference is a minimum after last week’s inflation figures. It is not at all a radical change of course on the part of the RBA,” Stephen said. Miller, investment strategist at GSFM.

In the bond market, the yield on ten-year US government bonds fell two basis points to 1.5558%.

OIL

Oil evolves without much change pending the meeting Thursday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (Opep +), whose market anticipates the maintenance of the current agreement providing for a production increase of 400,000 barrels per day in December .

The barrel of Brent gained 0.27% to 84.94 dollars and US light crude 0.08% to 84.12 dollars.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Marc Angrand)