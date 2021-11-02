Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Wednesday, November 3, 2021

(AOF) – AST Group

AST Groupe recorded revenue of € 30.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to € 41.3 million a year earlier. The builder and developer of single-family homes was penalized by raw material supply issues, which significantly slowed down construction over the period.

Believe

The company specializing in supporting artists and labels will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

Eiffage

The construction and concession group will reveal (after market) its turnover for the third quarter.

Imerys

On the occasion of the publication of strong growth third quarter results, Imerys said it is targeting current EBITDA of between 735 and 755 million euros in 2021, a significant improvement compared to the 631 million euros recorded in 2020. The group estimates that demand for its specialty mineral solutions is expected to remain strong in most market segments through 2022.

Nexans

The cable maker will report its third quarter 2021 revenue.





NRJ Group

The audiovisual group will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter of 2021.

Orpea

The owner and manager of retirement homes will report third quarter sales.

Roctool

Roctool’s Board of Directors has decided to suspend the right to exercise as well as the listing of all the 2020/2 share subscription warrants issued by the company (the “BSA2020 / 2”) as from 18 next November at 12:01 a.m. Paris time for a period of 17 days, i.e. until December 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Paris time.

Solutions 30

The business services provider will announce (after market close) its third quarter revenue.

Suez Environment

The environmental services specialist will unveil (after market close) its third quarter results.

Teleperformance

The champion of call centers will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

Vicat

The cement manufacturer will publish its turnover for the third quarter.