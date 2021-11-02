Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Wednesday, November 3, 2021

More

    (AOF) – AST Group

    AST Groupe recorded revenue of € 30.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to € 41.3 million a year earlier. The builder and developer of single-family homes was penalized by raw material supply issues, which significantly slowed down construction over the period.

    Believe

    The company specializing in supporting artists and labels will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

    Eiffage

    The construction and concession group will reveal (after market) its turnover for the third quarter.

    Imerys

    On the occasion of the publication of strong growth third quarter results, Imerys said it is targeting current EBITDA of between 735 and 755 million euros in 2021, a significant improvement compared to the 631 million euros recorded in 2020. The group estimates that demand for its specialty mineral solutions is expected to remain strong in most market segments through 2022.

    Nexans

    The cable maker will report its third quarter 2021 revenue.


    NRJ Group

    The audiovisual group will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter of 2021.

    Orpea

    The owner and manager of retirement homes will report third quarter sales.

    Roctool

    Roctool’s Board of Directors has decided to suspend the right to exercise as well as the listing of all the 2020/2 share subscription warrants issued by the company (the “BSA2020 / 2”) as from 18 next November at 12:01 a.m. Paris time for a period of 17 days, i.e. until December 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Paris time.

    Solutions 30

    The business services provider will announce (after market close) its third quarter revenue.

    Suez Environment

    The environmental services specialist will unveil (after market close) its third quarter results.

    Teleperformance

    The champion of call centers will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

    Vicat

    The cement manufacturer will publish its turnover for the third quarter.


