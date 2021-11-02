Street Fighter V: A truly complete edition on the way?

More

    Technology


    Initially launched in 2016, Street Fighter V has evolved enormously to become a complete fighting game and very pleasant to learn. Embellished with many additional characters, the title will receive its very last fighter in the coming weeks.

    Indeed, the 45th and last Street Fighter V character, Luke, will step into the ring by the end of November. And after that ? Well, at the moment, not much is known about what could possibly be Street Fighter VI. To make the players wait, a New version of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, will arrive soon. For the moment only announced in Japan, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – All Character Pack will contain the 45 characters released over the 5 seasons, ‘twenty-three internships, more 200 costumes, profile themes and additional music. All this is expected for next December 9 for around € 45. At present, Capcom, which very recently congratulated itself on having sold over 6 million copies Game, has not announced the release of this full edition to the rest of the world.


