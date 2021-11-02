Stuck in the middle of the track, passengers on a Clermont-Paris train arrive several hours late

After hitting several wild boars, the train was immobilized by a major power failure in Seine-et-Marne.

The trip turned into a long nightmare. This Monday, All Saints Day, 1,200 travelers from Clermont-Ferrand had taken their seats in three successive trains departing from the Puy-de-Dôme prefecture, towards Paris, which they were to reach in the evening. A series of incidents followed which in the end caused delays of several hours.

Chain events

It all starts with the Corail Intercités n ° 5982, which leaves Clermont-Ferrand at 5:37 pm. Between Gien and Briare, in the Loiret department, the train hits several wild boars. A violent shock which causes a first hour and a half of delay.

Then, while the aircraft was able to set off again and approaching the Paris region, a power failure near Fontainebleau, in Seine-et-Marne, again immobilizes the passengers.

Events that cause a chain reaction. Departing at 6:32 p.m. from the same town, train n ° 5984 is immobilized behind the first Intercités, while train n ° 5990, which left at 7:30 p.m., came to a stop at Nemours station before leaving and finally coming to a stop in Moret -Veneux-Les-Sablons, in Seine-et-Marne.





Almost 7 hours late

On board trains, passengers have no choice but to wait in a fairly calm atmosphere, report several travelers. For their part, SNCF agents do not seem able to provide precise information on a potential new start.

As explained by France Bleu Pays d’Auvergne, the failure of Fontainebleau could not be repaired, the SNCF finally decided to transport a suburban train stationed in Melun in order to transport the passengers. A night operation, in the middle of the track, which promises to be perilous due to the high height between the step and the ground.

The same maneuver is carried out for the second train and several hundred people resume their way to the capital, where they arrive around 4 am, some of them being seven hours late.

Last pitfall of the day, the terminus was Gare de Lyon, and not at Bercy, as initially planned. As for the third train, he was able to leave behind the second commuter train.