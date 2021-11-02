Student found dead during integration weekend in Belgian Ardennes

Nearly 300 young people participated in this evening which took place in a farm building. ” There was a first part of the evening during which the students participated in a series of successive tests such as swallowing animal food, lying in a bath of blood, etc. A sort of initiatory journey before passing in front of a member of the committee. There was no alcohol during this baptism. On the other hand, after these ordeals, it flowed afloat », Indicates the prosecutor of the King of Namur, Vincent Macq

According to the first elements of the investigation, the young man was seen throughout the evening without there being anything in particular to report. ” The students slept there, but not in beds, on straw. They were awakened this Sunday morning by elders. He was unconscious. Nursing students were present. They tried to resuscitate him while waiting for help who could only note his death.. “

An autopsy this Tuesday evening

” Samples have been taken and an autopsy will take place on Tuesday evening. We have already made a first selection but a series of people still have to be heard. We must retrace the chronology of the victim’s evening. At this stage, nothing is known about the possible link between the organization of the evening and the death. The students were gathered in a room on Sunday morning at the initiative of the mayor of Gedinne. They were worthy and very touched », Concludes Vincent Macq.







Following this tragedy, the Haute École Henallux decided to suspend all integration activities and set up a psychological support unit. The director prefers not to comment until he has seen the results of the forensic examination.

The cause of death remains unknown. An autopsy is due to take place on Tuesday evening and the public prosecutor of Namur will communicate about this on Wednesday.

This death on the occasion of an integration weekend unfortunately reminds us of another, still in the Ardennes but on the French side. In early October, the body of Valentin Gomes was discovered in a field five kilometers from the venue. The investigation into the death of this 23-year-old student from Lille, from Brittany, is still ongoing.