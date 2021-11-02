Super Smash Bros Ultimate: the end of the series?

Of all the video game franchises, Super Smash Bros is certainly one of the most popular, and the success of the last game Ultimate is the perfect example: nevertheless, what to expect from the future of the license?

The famous Famitsu magazine had the opportunity, in its last issue, to have a nice interview with Masahiro Sakurai: the iconic Japanese developer is, as a reminder, the man behind the Super Smash Bros. saga. of which he acts as a figurehead for most of the announcements. He is thus the emblematic face of a series which is just as much, in the last episode of Super Smash Bros. Ultra-prolific Ultimate with over 24 million sales: in short, it is clearly he who leads the game.

Super Smash Bros. : an uncertain future?

Only here, after the Fighters Pass of his last title which will have caused much ink to flow, the time does not seem for a new episode. “I’m not thinking of a sequel. I don’t think about it all the time ”, he declares in the columns of Famitsu. “However, I can’t say for sure that this is the end of Smash”. Words that have something to worry the fans: could we really face the potential abandonment of the franchise? It seems hard to believe and yet Sakurai San persists in his speech: “I have to think about releasing a Smash game or not… even if I have to do something that might disappoint the community”.

no super smash bros without Masahiro Sakurai

The developer then raises another subject: without him, Super Smash Bros. certainly has nowhere to go.





I currently don’t see a way where Smash can be produced without me. (…) Honestly, we tried to leave this to someone else, but it didn’t go well. (…) If the series were to continue, then I must speak with Nintendo and discuss whether it will be successful or not. I have to think seriously about this.

When we know the public’s enthusiasm for the series, there is no doubt that the debate should quickly find a solution. On the other hand, unless you want to deceive the audience, iIt looks like Masahiro Sakurai needs some time to design the future of Super Smash Bros… And we will have to take our troubles patiently before seeing the first sketches. If he really wants to.

