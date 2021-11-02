Switch: Nintendo would be below targets due to semiconductor shortage – teller report

As the Nikkei had already said last May, Nintendo would have initially asked its partners to prepare for a historic year marked by a production of 30 million Switch for the fiscal year 2021-2022. Also according to the Japanese newspaper, Nintendo would have revised its ambitions downward by 20% by now counting on 24 million Switch between April 2021 and March 2022. As a reference, the Switch achieved its biggest year during fiscal year 2020 -2021 with 28.83 million consoles distributed worldwide.

In fact, it is important to note that the 30 million target mentioned by the Nikkei has never been confirmed or publicly claimed by Nintendo. Officially, the manufacturer has set a target of selling 25.5 million Switch between April 2021 and March 2022, which is less than the previous year but would still be the second best year for the console.





24 million is also above the best years of any PlayStation console. Suffice to say that the impact of the shortage remains fairly relative in the case of the Switch, which in any case should cross the bar of 100 million consoles sold before Christmas. The results of the quarter being expected this week, we will know precisely this Thursday, November 4 if Nintendo has revised or not its objectives for the rest of the fiscal year.