Téléfoot, the Mediapro channel, in liquidation

Téléfoot, the Mediapro channel, is no longer. As revealed by Capital, the commercial court of Bobigny pronounced on October 20 the judicial liquidation of Mediapro Sport France SARL, the company which edited the pay channel in France. The latter had requested it on October 12 after completing a job protection plan (PSE) for its 57 employees, eight months after the end of the programs.
A hearing took place before the commercial court on October 19 during which Julien Bergeaud, the former general manager of Mediapro Sport France, took up the justifications of Jaume Roures, the big boss of Mediapro, to explain the fiasco of last season . Two months after its launch, the Téléfoot channel had stopped the payment of rights, wishing to renegotiate the amount. As a reminder, Mediapro had promised to pay more than 800 million euros per season during the period 2020-2024 for 80% of Ligue 1.
According to Capital, Julien Bergeaud explained in court that the Covid had “Revealed the” precariousness “of the French football model. Then, the competing channel Canal + would have abused its dominant position (Mediapro is still claiming more than 500 million euros in damages before the Paris Commercial Court). Finally, the government and the public authorities, unable to stem the piracy of the retransmissions of football matches. “
The Téléfoot channel would have achieved a turnover of 104 million euros during its four and a half months of activity in 2020.