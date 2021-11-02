More

    Téléfoot, the Mediapro channel, in liquidation

    Sports


    Téléfoot, the Mediapro channel, is no longer. As revealed by Capital, the commercial court of Bobigny pronounced on October 20 the judicial liquidation of Mediapro Sport France SARL, the company which edited the pay channel in France. The latter had requested it on October 12 after completing a job protection plan (PSE) for its 57 employees, eight months after the end of the programs.

    A hearing took place before the commercial court on October 19 during which Julien Bergeaud, the former general manager of Mediapro Sport France, took up the justifications of Jaume Roures, the big boss of Mediapro, to explain the fiasco of last season . Two months after its launch, the Téléfoot channel had stopped the payment of rights, wishing to renegotiate the amount. As a reminder, Mediapro had promised to pay more than 800 million euros per season during the period 2020-2024 for 80% of Ligue 1.


    According to Capital, Julien Bergeaud explained in court that the Covid had “Revealed the” precariousness “of the French football model. Then, the competing channel Canal + would have abused its dominant position (Mediapro is still claiming more than 500 million euros in damages before the Paris Commercial Court). Finally, the government and the public authorities, unable to stem the piracy of the retransmissions of football matches. “

    The Téléfoot channel would have achieved a turnover of 104 million euros during its four and a half months of activity in 2020.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleHere is what Azuréens and Varois expect from the TER of the future after the Marseille-Toulon-Nice line has been awarded to Transdev
    Next articleThe Ascent: detail of the last update and roadmap unveiled | Xbox one

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC