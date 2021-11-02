Téléfoot, the Mediapro channel, in liquidation

A hearing took place before the commercial court on October 19 during which Julien Bergeaud, the former general manager of Mediapro Sport France, took up the justifications of Jaume Roures, the big boss of Mediapro, to explain the fiasco of last season . Two months after its launch, the Téléfoot channel had stopped the payment of rights, wishing to renegotiate the amount. As a reminder, Mediapro had promised to pay more than 800 million euros per season during the period 2020-2024 for 80% of Ligue 1.



