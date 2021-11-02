Tencent shows muscle and announces Honor of Kings: World action-RPG

Announced with a trailer hinting at alluring art direction, spectacular boss fights and a huge open world, Honor of Kings: World reimagine the universe ofHonor of kings in the form of a blockbuster, this time intended for the whole world. For the occasion, Tencent announces a collaboration with Liu Cixin, a local authority among science fiction novelists, who notably signed The Three Body Problem.

“Have you ever dreamed of exploring an uncharted land, a whole new world full of fascinating encounters, fantastic creatures and breathtaking landscapes where adventures await? To uncover ancient secrets hidden in the whisper of the wind, cross paths with various endearing characters, create your own story alongside living legends from different schools of thought at Jixia Academy, or immerse yourself in the city’s marvelous landscapes. of Chang’an, where magic and technology converge“, says TiMi Studios.





Recall that Tencent had already tried to export the phenomenon Honor of kings in the West with a modified version of its MOBA named Arena of Valor, released in 2016 on Switch, iOS and Android. A bet failed as the game finally went unnoticed and even took 6 months to reach one million installations. Until things take shape and we can start talking about gameplay, platforms and exit windows, a twitter account has been uploaded to follow game news.