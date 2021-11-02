Tesla continues its revolution with a wallbox accessible to all

Tesla now seems to be betting big on opening up the rest of the automotive market. The firm proves it with a domestic charging station heralding a big change.





This Monday, Elon Musk and Tesla jointly revealed a pilot Supercharger opener. In the Netherlands, branded charging stations are therefore available for all electric vehicles. The objective is clearly to open the entire network in the future to participate in the development of infrastructures.

And that seems to be a new take on things at Tesla, which will act in a similar way with its new wallboxes. The second generation of the Wall Connector is thus equipped with a universal J1772 socket in the United States. This connector will indeed charge any electric vehicle. To use it with Tesla, this wallbox will however have an adapter. It is the first of the brand to be compatible with other electric cars.

Available in several configurations, the new wallbox reaches up to 9.6 kW of power. A 7.3 meter cable is included with purchase. The base price is announced at 415 dollars for the American market.