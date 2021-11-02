Tesla increases the range on its base Model 3, but not its prices

The Model 3 SR +, for ” Standard Range + “, Became the Model 3 in short thanks to a change made this morning on the Tesla configurator. A name change which is mainly accompanied by a new battery. It is still supplied by the Chinese giant CATL and is still based on LFP technology, but its nominal capacity is up: from 55 kWh until then, it now goes to 60 kWh. A small increase which is accompanied by an increase in theoretical autonomy: 491 km WLTP announced by the manufacturer, or 43 km better than before.

The Model 3 still starts at € 37,800 bonus deducted in France, but it has a better battery for the same price.

Tesla is used to making changes to its range without warning and especially continuously. Unlike the historical manufacturers who operate by clearly defined vintages, the company can shake up its offer overnight, to adjust features or change prices. Thus, this passage from 55 to 60 kWh had been anticipated following a similar increase observed in Asia, but we expected a big increase in tariffs in France.

Finally, the increase in the battery has not had an influence on the price in France, at least not yet. The Model 3 is still sold there from 37 800 €, ecological bonus deducted, and it crushes the competition even more. The old version was already hard to beat, especially on the range / price ratio, but by further increasing the battery capacity, Tesla confirms its advantage. If you’re looking for an electric car that can go the distance with ease, and you don’t mind its size, you won’t find better today.





Will Tesla end up increasing its prices as we anticipated a few days ago? Very smart the one who can determine in advance the choices of the manufacturer, but it could happen and at any time. Especially since this new version will not be delivered before the month of February, the Model 3s sold by then will remain on the old 55 kWh battery. This may be the opportunity to do some good business at the end of the quarter, the difference in real autonomy being a priori quite insignificant in the majority of cases.

It took a little over five months, but that’s it, my Model 3 is now officially outdated (image MacGeneration).

The characteristics grid evolves on another point, with an acceleration which is lower compared to the old model. Tesla now announces 6.1 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h, against 5.6 seconds previously. This remains much more than the majority of the market and much more than necessary on a daily basis, but we do not know if it is the consequence of a change of engine or a restriction that could be related to the new battery or software, can. -be to better distinguish the car in the range.

Indeed, the increase in range on the base Model 3 brings it closer to the LR version (” Long Range ») Sold in France from € 50,990 with a theoretical range of 614 km. There remains only 123 km of difference on the theoretical autonomy between the two, while there is more than 13,000 € of difference. If Tesla wanted to better distinguish the two, there may be a “Boost” option on the new Model 3 to increase their performance after purchase, in exchange for a small additional payment, as is the case on the LR. for two years.

All Model 3s currently sold by Tesla are produced in China and this should be the case until further notice. The automaker is still waiting for the necessary approvals to start production at its German plant near Berlin, but it will produce Model Ys initially, not Model 3.

