    Tesla launches new home charger compatible with all electric cars

    US owners will be able to charge their electric vehicle with a Tesla charger.

    The news is expected to please a lot of electric vehicle owners in the United States: Tesla has added a new home charger to its catalog, and it is said to be compatible with all makes of cars, not just those. from Elon Musk’s company. It was the specialized media Electrek that spotted it on November 1, 2021 on Tesla’s online sales site.

    Charge your EV with the Gen 2 J1772 Wall Connector, a convenient charging solution for EV owners “, Can we read in the description, which is accompanied by another warning, this time specific to” Tesla owners “:” We recommend a Wall Connector for an even smoother charging experience. “

    It sells for $ 415, which is a fair price in the current ecosystem for a Gen 2 charger. It has less functionality than the Gen 3, however, which has Wi-Fi.

    To date, information at the French level remains above all symbolic for understanding the world of electricity: nothing indicates that these chargers will be able to arrive in Europe, in particular because of certain safety standards.


    Tesla’s new level 2 charger for individuals // Source: Tesla

    Tesla opens up to others

    The information is not anecdotal: Tesla seems more and more to take a step towards the owners of electric vehicles at the global level, and not only to focus on its customers to him. Although there are already many home chargers in the electrical world, Tesla has an advantage in popularity and a good reputation in product and after-sales service. Likewise, the market for “third-party chargers” is currently dominated by little-known vendors: there would be a (admittedly, small) niche for Elon Musk’s company on the subject.

    More broadly, the American manufacturer seems to be opening up more and more beyond its own network of products: on the same day that this new charger went online, Tesla announced the installation of 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands. Low, dedicated to all electric vehicles.

    There are currently over 25,000 Tesla Superchargers around the world, but to this day they are reserved for its customers, much to the chagrin of customers asking for more charging points – which is still the sinews of war. when it comes to long-distance journeys.

    Photo credit of the one:
    You’re here

