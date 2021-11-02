Tesla opens its first Superchargers to competition

Even if some terminals had opened up to other brands in Scandinavian localities, the Tesla Supercharger network had hitherto remained exclusive to the brand’s customers. But Elon Musk had announced a small revolution earlier in the year by confirming that the Superchargers would open up to competition in 2021. We are approaching the end of the year, and Tesla seems to be keeping its word since the first phases of testing have currently taking place in the Netherlands.





Around ten stations have thus opened up to all brands. Motorists who have an electric vehicle can thus come and connect to these Superchargers, but at a much higher price: 0.57 € / kWh, against 0.24 € / kWh for Tesla owners in the Netherlands (in France , it is 0.36 € / kWh). Tesla, however, offers a subscription at € 13 per month which allows you to benefit from the preferential rate for Tesla customers, namely € 0.24 / kWh.

For now, the manufacturer does not give a schedule for the opening of the entire European network. This pilot project will above all allow Tesla to monitor any incidents and to take stock of the charging station occupancy rate with the opening up to competition.