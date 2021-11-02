Tesla tumbles on Wall Street after Elon Musk tweet about Hertz order

Tesla’s stock was losing 4% in electronic trading before Wall Street opened.

Tesla’s stock fell on Tuesday after boss Elon Musk recalled that his company had not yet signed a contract with rental company Hertz, which recently announced an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from the California group. Tesla’s stock was losing 4% in electronic trading before Wall Street opened.

Responding to a tweet displaying a progression chart for Tesla’s stock on Monday, which hit an all-time high of $ 1,208, Elon Musk said, “if this is based on Hertz, I would like to point out that no contract has been signed yet“. “Tesla has much more demand than production. That is why we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin that we apply to our customers.», Added the leader. “The agreement with Hertz has no effect on our economic situation“.





Hertz’s announcement sent Tesla flying to Wall Street at the end of October, allowing the company to join the very small club of groups worth more than $ 1 trillion on the stock market, which also includes Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon. Elon Musk had already clarified that Hertz would not benefit from discounts for the purchase of electric vehicles and was surprised to see the share climb so strongly, because Tesla is not facing a lack of demand.

For its part, Hertz had not specified having signed a contract with Tesla, merely indicating in its press release that it had passed “an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022”Without mentioning a delivery schedule. The many press articles that followed this announcement, as well as a Hertz advertisement where American football star Tom Brady appeared surrounded by Teslas, had nevertheless aroused a strong stir on the New York Stock Exchange. Separately, the US Highway Safety Agency (NHTSA) said Tuesday that Tesla had recalled nearly 12,000 vehicles in the United States due to a problem with the communications software.

