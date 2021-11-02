Test Braun Series 9 9390CC electric shaver: a smooth shave

The Braun Series 9 9390CC shaver is arguably the manufacturer’s premium bond. Unlike a model like the Series 3 3030s which is dressed in a layer of red honeycomb “soft-foam” material which emphasizes its sporty side, the Series 9 sports a metallic color … but in plastic; shame. You would think that this smooth, shiny facade would make the razor slippery with wet hands. However, Braun avoids this pitfall by covering the rear part with rubber. If we add to that a shape which, without being “ergonomic”, is perfectly adapted to the palm of the hand, the Series 9 holds well in the hand, even splashed; a good point since it is waterproof and can therefore be used in the shower.
Electric razors aren’t complicated to master, and the Series 9 9390CC is no exception. Its control panel has only two buttons. The first, decorated with a crossed out circle, is used to turn the device on or off. The second, just above, allows you to block (or unlock) the shaving head. We have known more complicated. A subtlety, however; the shaver can be blocked so that it does not switch on unexpectedly – by pressing the stop button for 5 seconds. To exit this state, a second press of 5 seconds is required.
The whole is completed by a display which uses simple bars (5 in total) to give an estimate of the remaining autonomy; on a device in this price range, we would have appreciated something a little more precise, like the percentages of the Philips Oneblade Pro QP6620 / 20. The light indicator also gives information on changing the shaving head. When you turn off the Series 9, an icon representing it lights up to the left of the famous bricks; when they are all gone (after 18 months if we trust the instructions), it is time to replace it. Count between 40 and 45 € all the same.
Braun Braun Series 9 shaving cartridge
The Braun Series 9 9390CC is not intended for “hipsters” proud of their beards and who take pleasure in maintaining and trimming them with care. However, it takes a small auxiliary trimmer that can be deployed by pressing a button on the back of the razor. Be careful, this one is only suitable for retouching and it is unthinkable to use it for another function. Once the stubborn hairs are eradicated, the mower is folded back with an august movement of the thumb.
The main shaving head is 27mm wide by 43mm long. It therefore covers a much larger area than the three rotating grids of a model like the Philips Series 7000 S7786 / 50. On the other hand, even if Braun promised that the D10 head of the Series 9 is very flexible, it seems to us much less mobile than that of the Philips. For example, the ends do not swing up and down; it is the grids which “sink” into the head that allow this movement, with a necessarily reduced amplitude. You will therefore have to turn your head often, and find certain very precise positions of the face and wrist to shave certain areas, near the masseters, among others.
The Braun Series 9 9390CC is delivered with a hard case for transport, but above all with a cleaning base “Clean & Charge”, in which you have to insert a cassette of cleaning product and lubricant. Catching fingerprints in less time than it takes to say “disgusting”, this base can also be used for recharging the razor. It is therefore sufficient to place the device head upside down on the base to charge it. If a pictogram representing drops is then displayed on the Series 9 indicator, it is necessary to clean the head. Pressing the button on the “Clean & Charge” station starts the process; the Series 9 head will have been blocked before.
It is also possible to run the Series 9 under clear water to get rid of excess foam or gel as well as cut hairs; however, this operation will not lubricate the blades. A mini-brush is supplied by the manufacturer to reach hard-to-reach places, although it should not be used to clean the shaving head according to the instructions.
The Braun Series 9 is a shaver, not a trimmer; he therefore has all the difficulties in the world to cut the hair a little long, but that is not what one asks of him. The small auxiliary trimmer is only there for occasional touch-ups, if only because of its location, behind the shaving head which does not necessarily facilitate its use.
In contrast, to remove short hairs, the 9390CC works wonders. The combination of the 4 shaving zones and very fast vibrations (10,000 movements per minute) not only allows an impeccable glide, but also a clean cut, even if it is sometimes necessary to iron to catch some really very short hairs.
The Braun Series 9 is used more on large surfaces, on which it is very effective. Due to the shape and size of its head, it is very difficult to shave somewhat small areas like the philtrum, although this is achieved by twisting the wrist.
Strong points
-
Fluid and efficient shaving (on short and very short hairs).
-
Very enduring.
-
Washing and recharging station.
Weak points
-
Price of consumables (blades and cleaning products).
-
Head too massive to be precise.
-
Station that gets dirty very quickly.
Completely contraindicated for trimming the beard, the Braun Series 9 9390CC fulfills its mission (namely to eliminate short hairs) with efficiency. Its massive head makes it possible to treat large surfaces quickly, in a few passes, which is always appreciable when you are in a bit of a hurry in the morning. The other side of the coin is that it lacks a bit of precision. Good point, the “Clean & Charge” station (despite its very messy side) greatly facilitates the maintenance and use of the Series 9, even if you have to replace the cartridges at a high price.
