Test Braun Series 9 9390CC electric shaver: a smooth shave

The Braun Series 9 9390CC shaver is arguably the manufacturer’s premium bond. Unlike a model like the Series 3 3030s which is dressed in a layer of red honeycomb “soft-foam” material which emphasizes its sporty side, the Series 9 sports a metallic color … but in plastic; shame. You would think that this smooth, shiny facade would make the razor slippery with wet hands. However, Braun avoids this pitfall by covering the rear part with rubber. If we add to that a shape which, without being “ergonomic”, is perfectly adapted to the palm of the hand, the Series 9 holds well in the hand, even splashed; a good point since it is waterproof and can therefore be used in the shower.

The Braun Series 9 9390CC.

Electric razors aren’t complicated to master, and the Series 9 9390CC is no exception. Its control panel has only two buttons. The first, decorated with a crossed out circle, is used to turn the device on or off. The second, just above, allows you to block (or unlock) the shaving head. We have known more complicated. A subtlety, however; the shaver can be blocked so that it does not switch on unexpectedly – by pressing the stop button for 5 seconds. To exit this state, a second press of 5 seconds is required.

We would have appreciated a little more precision in the estimation of the autonomy.

The whole is completed by a display which uses simple bars (5 in total) to give an estimate of the remaining autonomy; on a device in this price range, we would have appreciated something a little more precise, like the percentages of the Philips Oneblade Pro QP6620 / 20. The light indicator also gives information on changing the shaving head. When you turn off the Series 9, an icon representing it lights up to the left of the famous bricks; when they are all gone (after 18 months if we trust the instructions), it is time to replace it. Count between 40 and 45 € all the same.

The shaving head close-up.



The Braun Series 9 9390CC is not intended for “hipsters” proud of their beards and who take pleasure in maintaining and trimming them with care. However, it takes a small auxiliary trimmer that can be deployed by pressing a button on the back of the razor. Be careful, this one is only suitable for retouching and it is unthinkable to use it for another function. Once the stubborn hairs are eradicated, the mower is folded back with an august movement of the thumb.

The auxiliary mower has the merit of existing.

The main shaving head is 27mm wide by 43mm long. It therefore covers a much larger area than the three rotating grids of a model like the Philips Series 7000 S7786 / 50. On the other hand, even if Braun promised that the D10 head of the Series 9 is very flexible, it seems to us much less mobile than that of the Philips. For example, the ends do not swing up and down; it is the grids which “sink” into the head that allow this movement, with a necessarily reduced amplitude. You will therefore have to turn your head often, and find certain very precise positions of the face and wrist to shave certain areas, near the masseters, among others.

A picture is better than a long speech.

The Braun Series 9 9390CC is delivered with a hard case for transport, but above all with a cleaning base “Clean & Charge”, in which you have to insert a cassette of cleaning product and lubricant. Catching fingerprints in less time than it takes to say “disgusting”, this base can also be used for recharging the razor. It is therefore sufficient to place the device head upside down on the base to charge it. If a pictogram representing drops is then displayed on the Series 9 indicator, it is necessary to clean the head. Pressing the button on the “Clean & Charge” station starts the process; the Series 9 head will have been blocked before.