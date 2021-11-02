More

    Thailand, Israel and Australia reopen their borders to travelers

    NewsWorld


    Posted

    Update

    Covid-19: Thailand, Israel and Australia reopen their borders to travelers

    Article written by

    Some countries that have applied restrictions to fight Covid-19 by closing their borders are reopening them on Monday, November 1. This is the case for Israel, Thailand and Australia.

    After 18 months of almost total lockdown in Thailand, which had closed its borders in order to fight against Covid-19, the first tourists returned to Phuket on Monday, November 1. They also no longer need to spend two weeks in quarantine: you just need to be vaccinated and take a test on arrival to enjoy the sun and water at 25 ° C. Tourists were eagerly awaited to restart a battered economy. Thai authorities expect 15 million visitors next year, even though the country received 40 million in 2019.


    The tourists are also back in Israel, but with an additional condition: checked before leaving the airport, the vaccination must be less than six months old. Otherwise, a reminder will be required. But the joy of traveling and meeting each other fully manifested itself at Sydney Airport, Australia. It is the end of a forced separation for many Australians, stranded abroad for nearly 600 days.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleLoto FDJ result this Monday, November 1, 2021 (All Saints’ Day): online draw
    Next articleValues ​​follow the Paris Bourse tomorrow Tuesday, November 2, 2021

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC