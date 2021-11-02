Thailand’s reopening clouded by transport problems

The lack of vehicles and the rising costs of transportation at airports marked the 1st day of Thailand’s reopening to tourism.



Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, acting chairman of the Chon Buri Tourism Council, said that only vehicles with yellow or green license plates can pick up tourists at Suvarnabhumi Airport, but the number of vehicles available does not was not enough, while the price was also higher than usual.

As part of the “Test & Go” program, tourists can book the first night in hotels in Bangkok or travel directly to nearby destinations like Pattaya to wait for their RT-PCR test results.

See: Thailand reopens to tourism on November 1: what you need to know

He said the flow of tourists would be smoother if general license plates were allowed to take tourists and if drivers were registered with airports in Thailand during the first phase of reopening.

He added that increasing the capacity of vans from 3-4 to 8-10 passengers on the same flight will reduce transport costs to Pattaya which are normally 2,000 baht (51.79 euros) per person, making the price more competitive with Bangkok which costs less than 500 baht (12.95 euros) per person.

In addition to the restricted licenses, vehicles intended for travelers must obtain the SHA Plus standard.

He said tourism operators will discuss this matter with the Provincial Transportation Bureau and the Provincial Tourism and Sports Bureau to make life easier for tourists.





90% of reservations linked to the Test & Go program

Mr Thanet said 90% of bookings made in the first week were from travelers on the Test & Go program (vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries who just need to spend the 1st night in quarantine) who booked a single night. because they already had an apartment, family or place of work in Chon Buri, while 10% were tourists looking to extend their stay by more than one night in Pattaya.

He added that with India already included in the updated list for the Test & Go program, the Thai Ambassador to India informed that commercial flights are expected to start around mid-November, depending on the policy of two countries in air transport.

The updated list including neighboring countries like Laos and Myanmar, as well as the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, will open up more possibilities, said Punlop Saejew, chairman of the Chiang Mai Tourism Council.

“Besides travelers from South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, our neighbors are potential markets for Chiang Mai,” Punlop said.

Meanwhile, Charintip Tiyaphorn, chairman of the Krabi Tourism Board, said Krabi now opens the entire province with an occupancy rate dropping from 10% in October to 20%, but Krabi airport is not reopened as planned, as the expansion of its terminal was delayed.

Source: Bangkok Post