Thanks to Dybala, Juve masters the Zenith and qualifies for the knockout stages of C1

The match: 4-2
Juventus Turin offered an offensive festival (24 shots, 11 on target) in front of its supporters against the Zenith, and was reassured, after a dull start to the season. While they remained on two defeats in a row in Serie A last week, against Sassuolo (1-2) then Hellas Verona (1-2), the Bianconeri continued their clear round in the Champions League (4 victories in 4 matches). At the same time, they become the first team to validate its ticket for the knockout stages of the European competition.
Juve were able to rely on their evening captain, Paulo Dybala. The Argentine, author of a brace (11th, 58th) and an assist for Morata (82nd), offensively transformed a team that remained in five matches in a row with only one goal scored. Even if the Bianconeri doubted, after the equalizer of the Zenith, on an unlucky header from Leonardo Bonucci deflected in his own goals (26th), they then unfolded. The achievements of Federico Chiesa (74th) then Alvaro Morata (82nd) gave relief to Turin’s success, despite the reduction of the gap of Azmoun (90th + 2) in added time.
The player: Sparkling Dybala
La Joya has shown the way. True conductor this Tuesday evening, he first permeated the rhythm of the first 20 minutes, suffocating the defense of the Zenith. After a post (9th) and a number on the right side for a center back for Morata, unconverted (18th), the Argentinian playmaker was rewarded, taking advantage of a corner badly cleared by the Russian defense, to open the score of a half-volley in the middle of the penalty area (11th). His activity (8 shots) allowed Juve to accelerate in the second act to regain the advantage. After his second goal of the evening, from the penalty spot (58th), he offered an assist to Alvaro Morata (82nd), allowing Juve to take shelter permanently. He is now involved in 10 goals (6 goals, 4 assists) in 10 matches played in all competitions this season. Released to the cheers (85th) from the Allianz Stadium, it was the determining factor of the beautiful evening in Turin.
105
Paulo Dybala scored his 104 and 105th goals this Tuesday evening for Juventus Turin, at the same time overtaking Michel Platini in the ranking of the top scorers in the history of the club.