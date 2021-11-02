Thanks to Dybala, Juve masters the Zenith and qualifies for the knockout stages of C1

The player: Sparkling Dybala

La Joya has shown the way. True conductor this Tuesday evening, he first permeated the rhythm of the first 20 minutes, suffocating the defense of the Zenith. After a post (9th) and a number on the right side for a center back for Morata, unconverted (18th), the Argentinian playmaker was rewarded, taking advantage of a corner badly cleared by the Russian defense, to open the score of a half-volley in the middle of the penalty area (11th). His activity (8 shots) allowed Juve to accelerate in the second act to regain the advantage. After his second goal of the evening, from the penalty spot (58th), he offered an assist to Alvaro Morata (82nd), allowing Juve to take shelter permanently. He is now involved in 10 goals (6 goals, 4 assists) in 10 matches played in all competitions this season. Released to the cheers (85th) from the Allianz Stadium, it was the determining factor of the beautiful evening in Turin.