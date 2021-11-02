The 12 strokes of noon: this surprise made to Jean-Luc Reichmann for his birthday

On the occasion of his 61 years, Jean-Luc Reichmann received a nice surprise in the middle of the program, from the team of the 12 blows of noon but also from other familiar faces.

This Monday, November 2, Jean-Luc Reichmann is celebrating his 61st birthday. On the plateau of 12 noon shots Then follows a series of little attentions to the host. Kephren, the current midday master gives him a rose as the audience instantly begins to sing. “happy Birthday” to the host of TF1. For the occasion the star of the board is even customized and you can see it written “Happy birthday Jean-Luc”. The facilitator, very touched by this attention, thanks the candidate as well as the audience: “I am very happy to celebrate my birthday with you”, he says. After this moment of rejoicing, Jean-Luc Reichmann resumes the course of his program and welcomes the candidates of the day, obviously without suspecting the enormous surprise that awaits him.

The candidates respectively land on the set with a rose for Jean-Luc Reichmann. As the show goes on, Zette suddenly interrupts it: “Ah Jean-Luc, I think there is a little surprise for you”, announces the voiceover of the show, which asks his long-time friend to turn to the screen of the set. “November 2 is a public holiday for the midday masters because it is Jean-Luc’s birthday”, can we hear during the sequence dedicated to the presenter.

Former candidates in a surprise video for Jean-Luc Reichmann

At the end of the video, Jean-Luc Reichmann sees two former candidates arrive, one of whom is carrying a bouquet of flowers. The iconic presenter cannot hide his joy and thanks the two elders for making the trip. “We did not come only two, we came with friends too”; “they have little surprises for you”, says one of the two men. The screen suddenly starts playing a video where several former candidates of the 12 moves including Bruno, wish a happy birthday to Jean-Luc Reichmann.

Using a video montage similar to the format offered by Konbini, everyone remembers the good times spent with the host during their participation. Faithful, unifying, kind and benevolent, here are the qualities that emerge from the testimonies of the elders of 12 noon shots. Jean-Luc Reichmann thanks his former candidates for this wonderful attention and resumes his show, after this beautiful moment of emotion.

