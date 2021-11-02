the advanced summary of episode 1048 of Tuesday, November 2

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Karim and Chloe scramble to try to get Anna out of prison. Christelle and Sylvain visit villas and get ripped off. Lizzie talks about her project to her mother.
Tuesday November 2 in Tomorrow belongs to us, where Carole Bianic is going to play a lawyer… After having crossed out the name of Marjorie Collet, a person whose face or silhouette cannot be seen also crossed out that of Anna. Chloe visits her in prison. The young woman is losing her hair, probably due to stress. "I'm not going to hold Chloe", she confides to her sister. Chloe promises to get her out of there and asks her to hold on.
Christelle and Sylvain are victims of an unscrupulous real estate agent
Christelle can't take the decor of the house anymore. What to comfort them in the idea of buying a villa. Christelle lets herself be convinced to wear herself pale to look at real estate ads. "Let's stop living like poor people"Sylvain reminds him. But they are not convinced by the modern villas they visit. The real estate agent begins to look down on them, before changing his speech when Christelle talks about nine million euros… Christelle is very enthusiastic after the last visit: "It looks like the palace of Julius Caesar". But they are disillusioned when Charlie remembers having visited the house when arriving in Sète with his father: the house was never sold because it is built on a flood zone. She suggests that they get advice so as not to be cheated.
What happens to Leo, Audrey’s youngest son?
Lizzie tries to talk to her mother about the idea of taking singing lessons. But her brothers take up all the space with their arguments and Lizzie can't speak. She makes another attempt at the Spoon, where her mother works, but Audrey postpones the conversation. In the evening, Lizzie ends up exploding and letting go. While Audrey tries to convince her that this is not a career, Leo, the youngest, suddenly passes out.
Chloe asks Xavier to do something for Anna. She reproaches him for not having pushed the investigations far enough. Xavier reminds him that the cluster of clues against Anna is overwhelming. "Can you hear yourself talking? Sounds like a machine! I'm just asking you to show a little humanity", asks Chloe. But he reminds her that it is his role and that he cannot give Anna special treatment. Chloe leaves, reproaching him for only thinking about his reputation.
Karim is determined to corner Jim!
Roxane finds evidence against Jim: he emptied his wife's bank account to his. He is also looking for plane tickets to Miami. Karim visits Anna in prison. He is convinced that Jim had it all planned and arranged for Anna to be charged in his place. "He manipulated you from the start." Karim promises to corner Jim and get her out. Martin criticizes Karim for continuing to work in a submarine on the investigation. And announces to him to have found a message of threat of Anna on the cell of Marjorie. Georges shows Karim Jim's statement, in which he says he never slept with Anna. Karim is relieved to know that Anna told him the truth. He will then wait for Jim at the exit of his hotel: "You have 24 hours to denounce yourself, otherwise I'll kill you!"