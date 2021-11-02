the alert threshold soon reached in Baden-Württemberg

In Baden-Württemberg, the incidence rate is around 190 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven rolling days. But above all, the number of patients placed in intensive care has exceeded 250 since Friday. Monday, 276 patients were hospitalized in intensive care. The “alert” procedure is launched when more than 250 intensive care beds are occupied for two consecutive days. But it must be two working days, weekends and holidays are not counted. This Tuesday is therefore decisive.

If the “alert” threshold is crossed, new restrictions will be decided, especially for unvaccinated people. Attendance at restaurants, cinemas, theaters will only be possible with a PCR test, which has been paid for since October 11 (25 euros). An antigen test will no longer suffice. A household may not receive more than five other unvaccinated or unhealed people at home (children under 18 are not counted).





One in three people is not fully vaccinated

If the intensive care bed occupancy rate remains above 250 for five consecutive working days or if it reaches 390 for two consecutive working days, Baden-Württemberg will drop from the “alert” threshold or the “alert” threshold. alarm ”(Alarmstufe). At that time, no test, PCR or antigen, will be valid. To attend restaurants, cinemas or theaters, you must be vaccinated or cured.

Currently in Baden-Württemberg (11 million inhabitants), one in three people is still not fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 69% of the population on Tuesday.