The Ascent: detail of the last update and roadmap unveiled | Xbox one

Released last August exclusively on Xbox and PC, The Ascent continues on its way. If the title suffered from a few glitches when it was launched, the studio has offered several corrective updates and it is today with a new patch that it is talking about it.

Read also: Test – The Ascent – Blade Gunner

What’s new in the update

Available now, this new update is an opportunity to take advantage of the arrival of a photo mode as well as new cosmetics. You will find below the detailed list of the new products available.





Add photo mode

Halloween themed cosmetic pack

2 new equipment (tops)

10 new weapon skins

Roadmap with free and paid content

In addition to its new update, the studio unveiled its new roadmap. In particular, we can see the content that will be available for free in the coming months with, for example, the New Game + mode scheduled for 2022.

Several paid DLCs will also be available to discover alongside the free updates. Remember that the game is playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming and that it is still available in Xbox Game Pass.