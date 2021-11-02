The beautiful gesture of Villas-Boas for a Marseille association

President of the Race for Good association, André Villas-Boas said on Monday that he had made a donation to l’Arche in Marseille. This charitable organization helps people with disabilities.

Party of OM last February, André Villas-Boas keeps in memory his passage in the Phocaean city. President of the Race for Good association, which was created in 2018 after his participation in the Paris-Dakar, André Villas-Boas announced that he had made a donation to l’Arche in Marseille. The charitable organization aims to come to people with disabilities.





“Even from a distance, I wanted to continue to support them”

“It is with great joy and emotion that Race for Good is joining forces with the Arche organization in Marseille. As soon as I arrived at OM, I allowed people from L’Arche to come. attend the training of the Olympique de Marseille team to spend moments with us, hoping that these moments bring them happiness and good memories, indicated André Villas-Boas through his association. from a distance, I wanted to continue to support them in the best possible way. “

“I take with me from here the best memories, sensations and indescribable emotions, with a singular love for a club and a unique region”, had launched Villas-Boas when he left Marseille. As a reminder, the Portuguese had been appointed OM coach in the summer of 2019, ultimately remaining 18 months at the club.

Since leaving OM, Villas-Boas has not found a job in the football world. The 44-year-old technician, keen on motorsports, has been seen especially during rallies, through Race for Good.