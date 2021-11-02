the Benzema / Lewandowski comparison by a Madrid teammate

Zapping Foot National EXCLUDED – Karim Benzema: “I want to continue to love football”

Karim Benzema is in the shape of his life, in the national team, as in club. Already the author of 11 goals and 8 assists in all competitions, the former OL leader is the leader of Real Madrid’s attack. His teammate, David Alaba, is impressed by the Frenchman, often cited as a potential Golden Ball winner for this year. “He is a leader on and off the field. I see him every day in the gym, his regeneration, taking care of his body. He is an inspiration because he is one of the first to arrive every day and he gives 100% on the field in every training session. Then, during the games, you see how important he is to us. ” says the Austrian for Kicker.

The Benzema / Lewandowski comparison

Another player is often cited as one of the favorites for the Golden Ball: Robert Lewandowski. David Alaba, who has long been the Polish teammate at Bayern, compares him to Benzema. “Everything I said about Karim, I can say it about ‘Lewy’ too. They never stop hungry for goals, ambitious and working hard. They show it on the pitch. They live. for that and do whatever they can to be successful. They are both incredibly important to their teams and going ahead for their team. ” The Golden Ball should be played between the two men this year if one relies on the forecasts of several observers and former players. But the history of the awarding of this prestigious individual trophy has already proven that surprises can happen. Verdict on November 29, date of the announcement of the winner.



