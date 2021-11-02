The best display for NVIDIA RTX on sale!

Best known for its laptops and uniquely designed supercharged towers, Alienware also offers a whole bunch of very high-end accessories, starting with gaming screens, including this 27-inch model equipped with the precious G-Sync technology. Ultimate. Benefiting from a reduction of 150 € on its usual price, this one passes under the bar of 600 euros and thus becomes a little more affordable.

It’s certainly not the first thing that comes up when you present a screen in general, but when you talk about an Alienware product, two questions often come up in people’s heads: “How expensive is this one? ” then the pill swallowed, “How beautiful is he this time?”. It’s a fact, Alienware products are expensive and beautiful. Or beautiful and expensive, it’s up to you. Each product from the head of engineers and designers at Alienware is a work of art in its own right and as we often say, art is priceless … But IT does and our budget has limits.

The Alienware AW2721D is no exception to the rule, it is expensive (749 € in base price) and it is MAGNIFICENT. Beyond the screen itself, it’s one of the prettiest computer products we’ve ever seen. Both modern and futuristic, not kitsch at all, you are almost afraid to put your hands on it so as not to risk getting it dirty. But behind the physical, there is a beating heart and this one is full of promise.

Alienware AW2721D: The screen as good as it looks

Already, as we said in the introduction, the Alienware AW2721D is compatible with the all too rare G-Sync Ultimate technology. Unlike the base G-Sync or even its competitor FreeSync, G-Sync Ultimate compatible displays are equipped with a high-performance G-Sync processor that delivers perfect HDR rendering with stunning contrast and color rendering of cinema quality as well as ultra low latency gameplay. Where classic G-Sync doesn’t support HDR. This makes it the perfect companion for RTX cards from Nvidia. You will be able to take full advantage of HDR, Ray Tracing and DLSS in an optimal way.





Another special feature of this screen, its 27-inch (68cm diagonal) Fast IPS panel displaying a QHD resolution of 2560×1440 (1440p) with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of just 1ms. While we tend to see competitors with VA panels which generally offer better contrast, Alienware has chosen to integrate here an IPS panel which will have the advantage of excelling in color reproduction and which offers the best viewing angles. A fairly judicious choice for a flat screen and therefore the assurance of having perfect colors and no blind spots.

To be complete, we will note the presence of two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Display Port 1.4 as well as 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

