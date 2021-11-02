the CAC 40 beats its historic closing record set 21 years ago

Unheard of for twenty-one years. The Paris Bourse set a new record at the close on Tuesday, November 2, at 6,927.03 points. The flagship CAC 40 index, which brings together the 40 most listed companies in France, finished up 0.49%, 33.74 points more than the day before. He thus beats his record at the close of September 4, 2000 (6,922.33 points). Since the start of the year, the CAC 40 has increased by 24.78%.

The massive support of the central banks combined with the stimulus plans of the States made it possible to rebound the CAC 40, which had fallen to 3,632.06 points at the worst of the Covid-19 crisis, on March 16, 2020. Since the announcement of the effectiveness of the first vaccines, in November 2020, the Parisian index followed an almost linear rise, ending ten of the last twelve months on the rise.





Fears about the health of companies, or more recently about rising inflation and supply problems, were brushed aside after the publication of quarterly company results in July and October, which overall exceeded expectations. . In the short term, the reduction in the support announced by central banks, with an important meeting of the American Federal Reserve (Fed) which ends on Wednesday, has not cooled investors.