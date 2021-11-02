The CAC 40 breaks its September 2000 record and returns to the levels of the internet bubble

A fleeting symbol but a symbol all the same! The CAC 40 index (finally) exceeded the 6,922 point threshold by a few points at the close, its historic record last reached on September 4, 2000 … a few days before the first cracks of the Internet bubble burst ! Now all eyes are on the equally symbolic threshold of 7,000 points. And this time, this Grail of the Paris Stock Exchange now seems within reach of the order book. In one week, the ACC has gained nearly 4.5% and nearly 25% since January.

“The market has finally consolidated little since the summer, despite inflationary pressures and bottlenecks in supply chains, it has returned to its highs fairly quickly. There is still an undeniable momentum in favor of risky assets, especially since rates are not set to rise much more ”, says Benoît Peloille, strategist at Vega IM.

Good results season in the third quarter of companies, tensions on supplies in the process of being absorbed, a risk premium in the historical average (around 6% in the euro zone) which reflects no excess of investor confidence and finally valuations of course high in the euro zone (around 16 times the estimated profits for 2021), which but which remain reasonable given the low rates … everything contributes to a gently rising end of the year. “Growth must now shift from growth strongly stimulated by public aid to more moderate growth, but at levels that are quite enviable for equities”, continues Benoît Peloille.

A CAC still lagging behind

Admittedly, the lack of visibility, with this phase more inflation, less growth, created more volatility but no one in the markets evokes the slightest risk of recession, which could bring down the risky markets, equities and credit. . In other words, the stock market today is a far cry from the excesses of the 2000s and the bubble.

Moreover, this historic record in Paris is not a first. All the major indices, such as the S&P or the FTSE, have already broken their records of the 2000s. The Parisian index is only catching up. Then, the weighting of the index has changed a lot in twenty years. Today, it is the values ​​of luxury which make the rain and the good weather and which draw most of the increase. LVMH, L’Oréal and Hermès, which all benefit from the power of the Chinese market, have thus become the three main capitalizations of the Paris market.

Their bases appear much stronger than the telecoms, media and technologies (TMT) sectors, which fueled the bubble at the end of the 1990s, with valuation multiples that sometimes exceeded 50 and which concentrated more than 40% of the index. On average, the CAC 40 was valued 25 times the profits in 2000 against fifteen times today. And the risk premium stood at 2.5%, compared to 6% today, indicating a fierce appetite for risk. Investors appear to be much more tempered.





A more balanced index

Luxury is certainly the engine of the index’s growth (and now weighs a quarter of the index), but it is not the only one. The financial sector has significantly regained weight and has experienced a rally since the start of the year, while still remaining far from its pre-financial crisis valuations (0.6 times net assets compared to 2.2 times in 2007) . Cyclical stocks from the old economy have also benefited from stimulus packages, such as industrials.

Even the “old” Tech stocks, such as Dassault Systèmes or Cap Gemini, have regained the appetite of investors. Other failed sectors, such as the automotive industry, are set to rebound in the coming months once the issue of semiconductors has been resolved. And what about TotalEnergies, which is riding the fossil wave in the middle of COP26! Finally, France has become the locomotive of Europe thanks to its supercharged consumption.

The traditional end-of-year rally has not yet started, but no one in the markets wants to ruin such a great stock market year!