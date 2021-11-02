The CAC 40 close to surpassing its historic Internet bubble record

Posted on Nov 2, 2021, 1:09 PMUpdated Nov 2, 2021, 2:13 PM

The wait has been long. After more than twenty years, the CAC 40 is finally on the way to setting a new historical record. The flagship index of the Paris Bourse exceeded the threshold of 6,922 points on Tuesday, a level that it had not reached since September 4, 2000, in the midst of the Internet bubble. He has since released some leverage to return to 6,909 points.

At the time, telecoms were raining and shining in the Parisian index, with Orange as the undisputed master of the index. This year, the Paris Bourse was driven by the performance of luxury champions and the renewed interest of investors in the “old economy” linked to the vigorous recovery in activity. As a result, the CAC 40 soared by nearly 25%, one of the largest increases of the major world stock indexes.

The luxury main engine of the CAC 40

Fears related to material shortages, soaring energy prices and bottlenecks in production chains have faded into the background thanks to the good performance of companies in the third quarter . “In spite of the unexpected and very vigorous pressure on production costs, it is striking to note the few warnings on results, which suggests a good resistance of the margins of the companies”, underlines Benjamin Melman, director of investments of Edmond de Rothschild AM.

The world leader in luxury and the largest European capitalization, the LVMH group (owner of Les Echos), was the main driver of the rise in the CAC 40 this year. It climbed 35% in 2021 as consumers from the United States to China flocked to affordable luxury after the pandemic ended. The other French heavyweight in the sector, Hermès, the third largest group in the index, is not to be outdone, with a jump of nearly 60% this year. In total and including L’Oréal, second capitalization of the CAC 40, the sector weighs nearly a quarter of the flagship index of the Paris Stock Exchange.





The comeback of the “old economy”

But beyond luxury, the CAC 40 remains a stock market index strongly oriented towards the “old economy”. The vigorous recovery in activity this year has allowed historic groups in the Paris index to shine on the stock market. The oil major TotalEnergies took advantage of the surge in oil prices to rebound by more than 30%, while growing investments in the energy transition benefited Schneider Electric (+ 29%) and Saint-Gobain (+66 %), the index’s second highest increase in 2021.

Financial stocks, still weighing heavily in the CAC 40, also took advantage of the recovery to come out of their torpor. Societe Generale posted the largest increase in the index in 2021, with a gain of over 71%. Investors also welcomed the results of BNP Paribas (+ 37%), Axa (+ 30%) and Crédit Agricole (+ 27%). The resurgence of dividends and share buybacks after a blank year last year due to regulatory restrictions is no stranger to this upturn.

Tech in ambush

Admittedly, the weight of tech and telecoms has largely melted in twenty years within the Parisian index. Orange, which dominated the CAC 40 at its last record, this year posted a drop of 1.8%. The group has lost over 90% of its value since the dot-com bubble burst.

However, the new French tech champions have for the most part had a very good stock market year while the pandemic has encouraged the rise of teleworking and given a boost to the digital transition. CapGemini posts the third largest increase in the CAC 40 with a jump of 62%, while Dassault Systèmes is in fifth position, up 55%.

Eurofins Scientific, which joined the Paris index in September, has climbed more than 50% this year, but the group specializing in biological analyzes has fallen by more than 15% since replacing Atos in the CAC 40 Only 7 stocks were down over the year, including the two red lanterns Worldline (- 37%), penalized by disappointing financial targets, and Alstom (- 33%), still burdened by the difficult integration of Canadian Bombardier.