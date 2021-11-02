the Citroën AMI clone available to order

Rebadged version of the Citroën AMI, the Opel Rocks-e landed in Germany where it was advertised from € 7,990.

Without necessarily equaling the sales volumes recorded in the passenger car segment, the small Citroën AMI has found its audience in the license-free segment. A nice success which encourages Stellantis to go further by declining its small electric chip on other brands of the group. Opel is the first to officially launch. Presented a few months ago, the Opel Rocks-e has just started marketing on the German market where it can be ordered online.





Up to 75 km of autonomy

Apart from the logo and some minor aesthetic details, this Opel Rocks-e is no different from the version offered by Citroën. Displaying 2.41 m long and 1.39 m wide, the lightning micro-city car remains confined to the category of electric cars without a license. Limited to 45 km / h maximum speed, it has a 5.5 kWh battery and announces up to 75 km of autonomy.

In Germany, the Opel Rocks-e is priced at € 7,990 in its basic configuration. There are also two special series. Called “Rocks-e Klub” and “Rocks-e TeKno”, these are billed at € 8,790. They have their own hubcaps, a smartphone holder and specific decorative elements, both inside and outside.

Vehicle availability depends on the version chosen. The first to be delivered, the “TeKno” version is announced for the end of the year. The other two will be available from March 31, 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Opel will also offer its small Rocks-e on the French market. If the choice of Stellantis seems relevant for the German market, where Opel has a strong presence, not sure that this AMI clone really finds its place in France.