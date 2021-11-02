The crypto Squid Game was indeed a scam and its creators just left with the cashier

A questionable crypto riding the popularity of the Netflix Squid Game series has received a lot of media coverage. But the case soon turned out to be a scam. Users were unable to resell the crypto once it was purchased, and the platform shut down without giving any explanation.

The affair did not last long, but long enough to make Internet users lose money. The very dubious Squid Game crypto site that we warned you against on October 29 has closed its doors. This platform, which tried to ride the popularity of the Netflix Squid Game series, had been heavily promoted by several media from different countries. As we explained to you on Friday, however, there were many elements on this site that suggested that the project was unreliable.

The crypto site thus boasted of counting Netflix among its partners, which was totally false. We contacted the SVoD giant on October 29 to verify the veracity of this point, and Netflix had confirmed to us that it had no partnership with this site.

Another element that caused our concern: none of the members of the supposed team behind the crypto Squid Game seemed to exist elsewhere than on this site. Neither the CEO (supposed to have worked for five years at Netflix) nor the marketing manager (supposed to have worked for eight years at Amazon), for example, had a Twitter or Linkedin account. The Twitter account of the crypto company Squid Game did not allow Internet users to comment on their posts.

Unable to resell Squid Game crypto

The most alarming point about the Squid Game crypto, however, was that many people had reported that they were unable to resell the cryptocurrency once it was purchased. To get it, it was necessary to go through a specific service called Pancake Swap, but as CoinMarket Cap noted, several people had warned that this service did not work in the opposite direction, as it was supposed to do. We had contacted the company on October 29 to clarify these points, but did not receive any response to our questions.





Despite these alarming details, the crypto Squid Game enjoyed good visibility for a few days after several French and foreign media devoted relatively positive articles to it. Its value has also greatly increased as a result, since it exceeded 2,400 euros on November 1. In all likelihood, no one except the team behind the crypto Squid Game has benefited from this surge, however. ” We received multiple messages indicating that the company’s site and social media were no longer functional and that users did not have the option to resell the token on PancakeSwap. There is more and more evidence to suggest that this project is a scam “, Warns the CoinMarket Cap platform on November 2.

In the crypto sector, the English expression used by CoinMarket Cap (editor’s note “the project has rugged”) is similar to the case where an unscrupulous entrepreneur leaves “with the cash”. Here, the people who created this dubious crypto, visibly converted all their coins overnight into real currency, amassed in their exchange site, which dried up the crypto’s liquidity pool. This is no longer worth anything. According to Gizmodo, the crooks behind the crypto Squid Game, however, had to pocket them, nearly 3 million euros.

