the Decathlon store in Confluence is (already) closing its doors

The Decathlon store, located on the 1st floor of the Confluence shopping and leisure center, will close its doors on November 10. It was spread over an area of ​​2,200 m2 with, in particular, a personalization bar allowing visitors to customize their products as well as connected fitting rooms.

“In a district known and recognized by the people of Lyon for the practice of sporting activities (running on the quays, bike rides during Charlemagne, etc.) Decathlon was driven by the desire to be even closer to athletes. The store launch was quickly caught up by the health crisis linked to COVID 19, which began 9 months after opening. A complex situation and after internal consultations, Decathlon wished to strengthen the advice and expertise of the stores in the existing Lyon area“, justifies the sign in a press release.





“The current priority of the company, in collaboration with the store team, is to allow each store teammate to join a new professional project in neighboring stores.“, adds Decathlon, which speaks of assignments to other sites in the Lyon metropolitan area (Bron Saint-Exupéry, City Grolée-Carnot, La Part-Dieu, Villefranche-sur-saône, Limonest, Ecully, Beynost).

It now remains to know which brand will replace the sports store installed in the shopping center of the 2nd arrondissement for less than two years.