The Déferlantes festival is causing a sensation with the arrival of Muse for the 2022 edition organized in Céret

This is the big blow of Les Déferlantes: Muse will be on the new ceretan stage in Aubiry next summer. “The festival is clearly changing dimension”.

This Tuesday at 11 a.m., the veil was lifted on the main headliner of the 2022 edition of Les Déferlantes (July 7 to 10), the first organized in Céret at the foot of Aubiry castle.

And for the occasion, after two editions canceled due to Covid-19, David Garcia and the Frontera production hit hard by announcing the arrival of Muse on July 10.

With the band to Matthew Bellamy, it is an XXL pop-rock group that the Deferlantes new-look offers themselves, pile “in the DNA of the festival” confirms the boss. By moving to Céret, the Catalan festival has not only tripled its capacity (from 12,000 to 40,000 places), “it has changed dimension”. “There, we are in the Champions League. With Muse and the other headliners that will be announced from November 8, we can be among the best festivals of next summer”, ignites David rightly Garcia.





But beyond the announcement to his festival-goers, the boss of Les Déferlantes “fulfills a childhood dream” by bringing to his local festival one of the “greatest current rock groups”. Because Muse is indeed a behemoth and its titles “Starlight”, “Uprising” or “Plug in Baby” have become classics. Which will be savored next summer in Céret for some already very tempting Breaks.

In addition to Muse’s announcement, Les Déferlantes are also launching the sale of 4-day passes for summer 2022.